Armed man holding 37 hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian police say a man is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro and is threatening to set the vehicle on fire.

The Federal Highway Police said Tuesday that negotiations were underway with an armed man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At least four hostages have been released so far, telling authorities that the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. They say the man has identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have "psychological problems."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostagebusu.s. & worldbrazil
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UH student abducted by man with gun at gas station
Walmart shoppers rush for exits amid threat at Houston store
Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex
Watching a tropical wave to bring scattered storms this weekend
Road closure in Tomball may delay commute to several schools
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
51 shots fired in shooting that killed 23-year-old
Show More
Video: Men fight over wheelbarrow, one takes out a sword
This is the largest public school in the country to ban phones
Woman throws boiling grease on boyfriend during fight: deputies
#ChickenWars: Popeyes, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A battle over chicken sandwiches
Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett in court Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News