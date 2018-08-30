Armed gunman robs Minute Maid Park employee during Astros game

EMBED </>More Videos

Parking lot attendant robbed in broad daylight in front of Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police are searching for an armed man who robbed a Minute Maid Park lot attendant in broad daylight during an Astros' baseball game.

Police say the attendant was working between lots B and C in the 200 block of Preston when she was approached by a man on a bicycle, who pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

The woman first resisted and told the suspect no, at which time the suspect stated that it wasn't worth losing her life over money.

EMBED More News Videos

Minute Maid park employee robbed outside stadium



Police say the victim, in fear of being shot by the suspect, then complied and handed over the cash.

The victim says she was in shock and concerned that the suspect may shoot her.

Witnesses heard a second man refer to the suspect as "Rice" or something similar.

Off-duty officers working security at the game responded to the scene, but the suspects were able to get away.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, 6' to 6'2", 150 to 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a gold grill on his bottom teeth.

The suspect was wearing a red burgundy shirt, but removed it and had a black shirt on after the incident.

"To my understanding, it was nearly a sold out game yesterday. It was full, which leads me to believe this guy is dangerous. He's pointing a gun at somebody midday. You just don't know what somebody like that is capable of. The faster we can get him off the streets the better," said Senior Houston Police Officer Jeff Breiden.

Breiden, along with other officers, work at many of the Astros game. A spokesperson for Minute Maid Park says they have many uniformed and plain clothed officers working security at every game.

If you have information about this suspect, you can make an anonymous tip by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberycaught on cameraHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Woman explains why she posted video of mystery doorbell ringer
Houston Astros extend manager AJ Hinch through 2022
Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from Alabama prison
'Dead dog walking': Here's how you can help this injured dog
Katy man allegedly caught with $140,000 worth of narcotics
Dog recovering after being cut, shot in Alvin
Deputy constables perform CPR on 2-year-old after near drowning
Show More
CVS puts Enfamil back in stores after investigation
Motorcyclist dies after being ejected over North Loop ramp
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Water plant collapses after explosion, trapping workers
Mad cow disease diagnosed in Florida beef cow
More News