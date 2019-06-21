Carjacking suspect shot by police outside Burger King in SW Houston

UPDATE: The wounded suspect, Dahani Davis, 23, is being charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of felon in possession of a weapon. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. This is a 2018 booking photo of Davis. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Kt8VWBCXv7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by HPD officers outside a Burger King restaurant in southwest Houston.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said 23-year-old Dahani Davis, attempted to carjack several drivers Wednesday afternoon on Bissonnet at Southwest Freeway, was previously given three years of deferred adjudication for armed robbery.Acevedo said Davis was wanted after he and 22-year-old Keon Crosby stole a black sedan from a driver they held at gunpoint around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.Officers spotted the stolen vehicle just before 3 p.m. in the area, sparking a short, high-speed chase.The chase lasted only about five minutes before the suspects lost control of the sedan, crashing at a gas station at Bissonnet and US-59, Acevedo said.Crosby, who was armed, was taken into custody, but Davis fled the scene. No officers were injured in the chase or the subsequent shooting.Crosby was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and a felon in possession of a weapon.Acevedo said Davis attempted to carjack several vehicles, putting a gun in the face of a mother in the drive-thru lane at Burger King, all in front of her 15-year-old daughter and stepdaughter.Davis told the woman to get out of the car, but didn't get far when it became evident the robber did not know how to drive a stick shift, Acevedo said.The mother said she and her daughters ran into the kitchen, and when she heard footsteps coming toward her, she thought Davis was there to "finish her off."ATF agents, assisting Houston police, held Davis at gunpoint and shouted commands for him to drop his gun.Acevedo said Davis ran inside the Burger King, terrorizing both employees and diners with the weapon in hand."We were like, 'He has a gun. He has a gun.' We were freaking out," said Imaria Babers, a customer.Davis was shot when he ran out a back door and was met by officers, police said."It at least happened in under 30 seconds," Marquez Harris, who was inside the restaurant, said."You never know who he could have killed," said Brittney Robledo, who took a picture of officers tending to Davis."He had a weapon and he was firing it too, so they had the right to do it," added Babers."We're a little bit amped up" Acevedo said. "This afternoon, our police officers had to put themselves at risk, that had to put their careers at risk, had to put their lives at risk, and this community at risk, and we're going to find out it is at risk of the brutality of an armed robber... that's on three years adjudication for armed robbery."Acevedo said Davis was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication for armed robbery. ABC13 was unable to verify that claim.HPD identified the officers who fired their weapons as Officer David Baskin, an 11-year veteran, and Officer James Baker, a 6-year veteran. Both are assigned to the Westside Division.Davis is expected to survive. He's charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon.