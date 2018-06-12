A family in southeast Houston is terrified after their security cameras captured footage of armed men breaking into their home.It happened Friday morning at their home in the Sagemont neighborhood near the Gulf Freeway and the S. Beltway.One camera shows the first three guys walking up. Shortly after, a fourth man drives up in a dark-colored car and joins them.The resident began getting alerts from his security system the moment the suspects got to his porch. At least three are holding handguns. One has a high-capacity, extended magazine."If someone was in there, they were ready to kill them. They didn't come to play," said the resident who asked to remain anonymous because he fears for his and his family's safety."Terrifying. Violated, to say the least. I was beside myself. I didn't know what to do," he said.Fortunately, he and his family were out of town. The men kicked in the front door and were in and out in minutes walking right past cash and electronics. In fact, they took nothing."They must have the wrong house because I just work. I don't know what they think they're looking for. They're not going to find it here," he said of the home they've leased since December.All but one of the burglars went to the extreme to cover his face and head. The fourth -with that extended magazine in his gun- did not."You can see him as plain as day. He didn't care."The victim reported the break-in to Houston police. He hopes his images can help get them caught. He and his family have not stayed overnight at the house since it happened.