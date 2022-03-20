Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

EMBED <>More Videos

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 20

ARKANSAS -- At least one person was killed and 20 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas on Saturday evening, local police said.

Dumas Police Chief Keith Finch provided the increased number of casualties but said it wasn't immediately clear how many kids had been hurt.

One person was in custody, although there may have been multiple shooters, Finch told reporters.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.

Wallace McGehee, the car show's organizer, expressed condolences to the victims' families and the community.

"For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy," McGehee told KATV at the scene. "We did this here for 16 years without a problem."

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he'd attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying "a positive family atmosphere."

"I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy," Jones said in a statement.

Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn't immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansasdeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
HPD releases bodycam after officer fires weapon toward teen suspect
Car destroys gravesites at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Man fatally hit by car at the Galleria Mall
Family, friends remember Hightower HS Senior killed in crash
North Korea fires artillery into sea days after missile launch
Beautiful Sunday, severe storms possible Monday
Carlos Correa and Twins agree to $105.3M, 3-year deal, sources tell AP
Show More
'Magic' thief wanted after taking over $2k from Walmart cashier
Houston won't get anything from GLO flood mitigation plan
Steer champion sells for historic $1 million at Houston Rodeo
200 birds recovered in cockfighting ring bust in Cleveland
Family mourns man police say was killed by employee at Greenway Plaza
More TOP STORIES News