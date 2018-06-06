Arizona officers on leave after beating video

Video shows police violently beat a man who they say refused to sit down (KTRK)

MESA, Arizona --
Three Arizona police officers are on leave after video surfaced of them beating a man outside an apartment building.

The video shows 33-year old Robert Johnson is on his phone when he suddenly gets kneed and punched by Mesa officers.

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista said, "The things that he said and him leaning against the wall made the officers feel as though they needed to have him sit down. When he didn't sit down, they applied force to have him sit down."

Chief Batista told KPHO-TV the department is interviewing everyone involved and wants answers. "I am disappointed in what I saw."

Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct.

His lawyer wants Mesa police to accept responsibility.
