Argument over man leads to 1 woman being shot in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot during an argument Saturday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a convenience store on Bammel Lane in north Houston around 3 a.m.

Two women reportedly got into an argument over a man in the parking lot of the Stop and Go, when one of the women starting throwing bottles, police said.

The other woman pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the victim in the leg once.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The second woman fled the scene in a maroon-colored Impala.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman shotwoman injuredshooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer killed, another injured during traffic stop in Corpus Christi
Mother of all traffic jams on West Loop at 59 hits this weekend
3-year-old's uncle accused of causing boy's traumatic bruises
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 259, 7 sickened in US
Man charged in connection with death of store clerk
VIDEO: Popcorn machine catches fire at Toyota Center
Woman pulled gun on neighbors over dog 'just to scare them'
Show More
Rumors spread over coronavirus being in Houston's Chinatown
Teen with autism had seizure, was arrested, mom says
Trump impeachment vote likely Wednesday as Senate rejects witnesses
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
Bike accident leaves well-known surgeon a quadriplegic
More TOP STORIES News