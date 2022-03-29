Police identify 26-year-old passenger killed in drunk driving crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash last week.Veronica Hernandez, 26, died Friday morning. She was the passenger in a car that hit a curb and ended up in a ditch on Telge near Cypress North Houston in northwest Harris County.After the crash, deputies charged the driver, 26-year-old Arely Razo, with intoxication manslaughter.Razo was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.She is out on a $75,000 bond. Her next court date is in June.