Health & Fitness

Coronavirus leads Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to make changes to mass

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Catholics in Houston and Galveston should expect to see changes during mass on Sunday after CDC said there were 11 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Texas.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston suspended the tradition of drinking from the chalice, as well as asking parishioners who are sick to stay home.

The Archdiocese called this "taking common sense steps to help prevent the spread of the illness."

In addition, they are asking ministers to give the host to parishioners in their hands instead of placing it in their mouths.

"God is a loving God," said Donald Malone, a parishioner at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. "If I'm gonna catch it, I'm gonna catch it. If I'm not gonna catch it, I'm not gonna catch it. You gotta have the faith, what's going to happen is going to happen."

He also said mass was a little less crowded Sunday morning.

"It's a little less people than it normally be, but the crowd is still here," he said.

The Health Department confirmed Sunday that there were no confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Houston-area.

Follow Raven Ambers on Twitter and Facebook.

SEE ALSO: Zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Houston, Health Department says

SEE ALSO: Rice University asked employees, students to self-quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthreligioncoronaviruscatholic church
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News