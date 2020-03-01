Coronavirus leads Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston to make changes to mass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Catholics in Houston and Galveston should expect to see changes during mass on Sunday after CDC said there were 11 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Texas.The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston suspended the tradition of drinking from the chalice, as well as asking parishioners who are sick to stay home.The Archdiocese called this "taking common sense steps to help prevent the spread of the illness."In addition, they are asking ministers to give the host to parishioners in their hands instead of placing it in their mouths."God is a loving God," said Donald Malone, a parishioner at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. "If I'm gonna catch it, I'm gonna catch it. If I'm not gonna catch it, I'm not gonna catch it. You gotta have the faith, what's going to happen is going to happen."He also said mass was a little less crowded Sunday morning."It's a little less people than it normally be, but the crowd is still here," he said.The Health Department confirmed Sunday that there were no confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Houston-area.