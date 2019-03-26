Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer

TULSA, Oklahoma -- Authorities say the manager of an Oklahoma Arby's restaurant has been charged in the fatal shooting of a customer who she said threatened her.Tulsa County jail records show 25-year-old Deionna Young is being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Records don't list an attorney representing Young, who was arrested Monday.Sgt. Shane Tuell says Young reported to police on Saturday that a drive-thru customer cursed and spit at her. She asked him to leave.Tuell says the customer, 25-year-old Desean Tallent, returned later, but drove away. Young followed him and shot into his car, hitting him in the upper torso.Young then returned to work, and Tallent crashed into a Walmart. He later died at a hospital.An Arby's spokesman says the franchise owner is cooperating with authorities.