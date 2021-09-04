1 shot multiple times on same street as 2019 killing in N. Harris County

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails Drive near Treaschwig Road.
The male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting, or if authorities were on the hunt for a gunman.
HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 4, 2021
Heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Arbor Trails. Constable Deputies are investigating a shooting.
A male victim has been transported to a hospital by EMS in critical condition after being shot multiple times.
Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/cXNU3xbmmT
Saturday's shooting happened at the same home where a 29-year-old man was shot to death nearly two years ago. It wasn't immediately clear if the two incidents were connected.
Deodrick Bradley was killed by an unknown man as he stood in his garage in Sept. 2019. While the killer was caught on camera, no arrests were made in the case.