Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib wanted in killing of youth football coach near Dallas, Texas

Police near Dallas, Texas, are looking for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of Aqib Talib, in the fatal shooting of a youth football coach.

LANCASTER, Texas -- A man was killed during a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police.

Witnesses told Lancaster police that the coaching staff and officials had gotten into a disagreement that became physical, leading to the shooting.

Lancaster police said they're searching for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," the Lancaster Police Department said in a press release. "During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male."

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to Lancaster police.

The victim was identified Sunday as Michael "Mike" Hickmon, a youth football coach, according to the family, who has released a statement.

"On behalf of the Hickmon family we would like to thank everyone for the onslaught of (love) we've received," the family said in a statement. "This is a very difficult time for our family and community. Michael was our everything. He was incredibly kind and generous. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He could also be sarcastic and drive you crazy. But we loved him, because all of those things made him, him."

"Mike loved his family," the statement continued. "He adored his wife. He loved being a dad and grandpa. He was a great provider. The best brother you could ask for. He loved football and boxing, he went to as many fights as he could. He loved boxing so much, he also worked boxing matches. He loved to travel. Our family is grieving. Hard. Right now we don't see an end to our grief. But what I know for sure is... We will find a way to move forward. We don't have a choice. We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever."

Tevar Watson owns one of the teams who were playing at the time.

He said that he's been friends with victim for roughly a decade and added that around 80 kids were in the area when the shooting happened.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim.

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster police officials said in the press release. An investigation is ongoing.

Police said if people have any information about Yaqub Salik Talib's whereabouts, please contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

Lancaster is located in Dallas County.

ABC News' Nic Uff, Marcus Moore and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.