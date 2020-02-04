Leasing office set on fire by arsonists who nearly blow themselves up

Authorities in Harris County are hoping to find a pair of arson suspects who nearly set themselves on fire.

Video released by authorities shows the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 inside the leasing office of The Palms at Cypress Station Apartments in north Harris County.

In the video, the suspects are seen breaking the glass of the door, before pouring an ignitable liquid on the couches inside. One of the suspects then sets the fire, immediately causing a blast.

The video then shows them having trouble opening the door before running away.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submitting tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org.
