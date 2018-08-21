EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3388253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cowboy takes down robber in store in Mexico

The thieves accused of robbing several Apple stores across the state are now in custody after customers took them down in Thousand Oaks.Cell phone video captured the incident which led to the arrest of five suspects, including one from Fresno.Authorities are now working to connect the robbery in Ventura County to several others including one last month at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno. Four men ran in and stole more than $30,000 in merchandise."They're actually targeting these Apple stores because of what they have there and there's a network in place to sell these on the secondary market," said Cpt. Garo Kuredjian.Detectives believe thieves targeted two stores on Sunday in Southern California but customers tackled at least two of them.Officers later tracked down the other three in a getaway car.