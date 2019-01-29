App helps woman catch thief who stole her wallet

After noticing her wallet was gone and seeing unsuspected activity on her card, Sanders decided to take matters into her own hands and confront the thief herself.

CHICO-REDDING, California (KTRK) --
Leasha Sanders was at a Chuck E. Cheese's, celebrating her niece's third birthday, when she noticed her wallet was missing.

Minutes later, she received a notification on her bank app of a purchase at Kohl's and then another at Walmart.

Sanders decided to take matters into her own hands and went to the Walmart to confront the thief.

She caught the thief red-handed and even got her wallet back.

Sanders recorded the situation on her phone, where the thief can be seen briskly walking away and claiming the wallet isn't stolen.
