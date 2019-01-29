App helps woman catch thief who stole her wallet

Leasha Sanders was at a Chuck E. Cheese's, celebrating her niece's third birthday, when she noticed her wallet was missing.Minutes later, she received a notification on her bank app of a purchase at Kohl's and then another at Walmart.Sanders decided to take matters into her own hands and went to the Walmart to confront the thief.She caught the thief red-handed and even got her wallet back.Sanders recorded the situation on her phone, where the thief can be seen briskly walking away and claiming the wallet isn't stolen.