Fire at Baybrook Village Apartments leaves 4 units completely damaged, officials say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters were battling a fire at an apartment complex in Webster Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was first reported at about 2:15 p.m. at the Baybrook Village Apartments located at 2801 West Bay Area Blvd.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters contained the fire to one building and are still hitting hotspots.

Four units were reportedly left completely damaged and two people were transported to the hospital in stable condition for precautionary measures, HCFMO said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

