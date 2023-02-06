2 boa constrictors, dog rescued from apartment fire in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two boa constrictors were rescued from an apartment early Monday morning in Alvin after a fire that appeared to have started in their enclosure.

Crews responded to the fire at an apartment in the 800 block of E. South Street at about 5:15 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters quickly put out the flames and secured the building.

According to officials with the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, the snakes' enclosure was badly burned, so the investigation into the exact cause of the fire will start there.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

While both snakes were OK, it's believed a tarantula in the apartment died.

No firefighters were injured due to the fire, but a dog pulled from the fire bit one of them on the hand.

That firefighter did not need to be taken to the hospital and is OK.