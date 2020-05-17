Family of 5 lose everything but escape apartment fire in Westchase in time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of five barely made it out in time as a fast moving fire destroyed at least one apartment at a complex in Westchase.It happened on Hayes near Richmond Sunday morning."I was very shocked," said one resident. "Really good friends that live here, but they were able to get out safely with their children, with their family."Investigators said at least seven units were damaged."I was like 30 feet away and I could feel the flames, like the heat of the fire," said Luis Lara, a resident. "It was getting pretty bad."Firefighters have not yet identified the cause of the fire, but Chief Isaac Garcia said they are getting several reports that show it may have started on the balcony.All of the residents evacuated safely and no one had be taken to the hospital, Garcia said.