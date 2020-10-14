Massive fire burns Katy apartment complex construction site

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- An apartment complex believed to be under construction caught fire Wednesday, sending thick smoke into the air and the flames could be seen from as far away as ten miles.

It started some time before 6:30 a.m. at Partnership Way and Grand Circle Blvd near Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway.

Witnesses said the complex was under construction.

Katy Fire Dept. crews were on scene and were joined by crews from the Houston Fire Dept.

The flames filled the sky as crews work to contain the fire at a construction site near Katy Freeway and Grand Parkway Wednesday morning.



The flames spread to other structures on the site as firefighters continued to spray water on the areas.

Other crews were seen hosing down the roofs of nearby structures to keep them from catching fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
