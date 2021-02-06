Man found shot to death outside north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Saturday morning outside a north Houston apartment complex.

It happened in the 500 block of Wells Fargo Drive.

The man's body was found with a gunshot wound near the front gate of the complex, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Homicide investigators and crime scene personnel were on the scene Saturday morning working to find out what exactly happened.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately known.

