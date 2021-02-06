Man found shot to death outside north Houston apartment complex

To community members in the North Fwy/1960 area: @HCSOTexas responded to a shooting at 505 Wells Fargo Drive. A deceased male with a gunshot wound was found near the front gate of the apartment complex. Both Homicide and CSU investigators are responding to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/I2r6yKqzYC — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 6, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Saturday morning outside a north Houston apartment complex.It happened in the 500 block of Wells Fargo Drive.The man's body was found with a gunshot wound near the front gate of the complex, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Homicide investigators and crime scene personnel were on the scene Saturday morning working to find out what exactly happened.The victim's identity wasn't immediately known.