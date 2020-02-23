Apartment building roof collapses after massive northwest Houston fire

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a dozen people are without a home Sunday morning after a huge fire ripped through an apartment building.

The Houston Fire Department was called to Antoine and Tidwell to the Oakwood Garden Apartments at 2:30 Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the roof of the building caved in. At least one person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

People who live in neighboring buildings told ABC13 they could feel the heat from the fire as soon as they stepped outside.

Firefighters say the fact that the building has a flat roof helped the fire stay contained to one side.

Still, eight units were affected by the fire and 10 have water and smoke damage.

The Red Cross arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the victims.

One of the challenges the fire department told ABC13 they're facing is that each of the units are individually owned condominiums, so there is no master list of who should be living in each one to provide to the Red Cross or to verify that everyone made it out safely.

Fire officials are investigating what started the fire.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfire departmentsfireapartment fireapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in officer-involved Missouri City shooting
HPD officer injured in SE Houston car crash
Roughnecks player tackles depression, makes his way on the field
Rain washes away Astros first game of spring training
Houston Roughnecks remain undefeated after beating Tampa Bay
The Long Range: Stronger cold blast next week
Brewery now pairing drafts with your favorite girl scout cookie
Show More
Dangerous TikTok challenge causes child head injuries
Two killed by float during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans
6 key questions going into Nevada caucus
Weekend traffic: How to get around Mardi Gras
Travis Scott's Rice Village pop-up store 'Space Village' is back
More TOP STORIES News