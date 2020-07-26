Dad accused of beating toddler to death after losing his temper during potty training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man faces upgraded charges after his arrest on accusations he beat his 2-year-old son to death.

Antonio Hick Sr. was taken into custody after he and the child's mother told police he lost his temper while potty training the boy and hit him several times, according to Houston police.

The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., died at a hospital on Saturday.

Hicks was initially charged with injury to a child. Those charges were expected to be upgraded.
