HOUSTON, Texas -- In January of last year, as CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler reported, Antone's Famous Po' Boys opened a highly anticipated location in the Medical Center.
Now, however, the company announced the outpost at 6618 Fannin St. has shuttered. The last day of service was Friday, June 25; the location officially shut down on Saturday, June 26.
"Closing the Medical Center location allows us to serve more staff and employees in the area by making our sandwiches available directly to hospital cafeterias and medical offices through our extensive catering and delivery program," Ana Fernandez, director of operations, tells CultureMap. "Rather than them having to walk to a brick and mortar location."
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
The video above is from a previous story on Antone's and Bun B bringing back a spicy sandwich for a good cause.
Favorite Houston po' boy palace shutters Medical Center location
