Man killed in northwest Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died early Sunday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree in northwest Houston.

It happened on Antoine Drive near Veterans Memorial.

The man was eastbound on Antoine when his vehicle left the roadway, crashed into two fences and a light pole before hitting the tree, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

It wasn't clear what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, authorities said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
