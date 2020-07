MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man accused of sexual assault of a child is now behind bars.According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Anthony Lynn Everette confessed to numerous sexual encounters with a child over a 10 year span beginning in 2010.Detectives were able to get an arrest warrant, and Everette was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 7, charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.His bond was set at $200,000.