Coronavirus

Dr. Fauci on coronavirus in US: 'People need to understand, things will get worse'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans that the coronavirus crisis will worsen but said he's confident in the United States' response during an interview with ABC News' John Karl on "This Week."

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, confirmed that the country only has 13,000 ventilators, medical equipment that's essential for patients struggling to breathe.

"That may not be enough if we have a situation where we really have a lot of cases," he said. "People need to understand that things will get worse before they get better. What we're trying to do is make sure we don't get to the worst-case scenario."


RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Yet he assured Karl the country is doing everything that needs to be done in order to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected almost 3,000 and killed more than 50 in the U.S. so far.

"What I like to see is when people look at what we're doing and say, 'You're overreacting,'" he said. "For me, the dynamics and the history of outbreaks is you're never where you think you are. If you think you're in line with the outbreak, you're already three weeks behind. So you got to be almost overreacting a bit to keep up with it."



He also said people need to take personal responsibility in not conducting "business as usual" amid the coronavirus threat and "chill down" social interactions.

"We gotta make sure that the vulnerable ones are the ones we protect - the elderly and those with underlying conditions," he said.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

In response to Karl's question about what Fauci was personally doing to protect himself, he said, "I'm practicing as much social distancing as I possibly can."

He added that he was also trying to get the president to adopt similar measures that could help to slow the spread of the virus.

"I'm working on getting the boss to do this," Fauci said of social distancing. "I may not be successful, but we're working on it."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News