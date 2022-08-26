3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A third and final suspect was charged in the fatal shooting of a man in north Houston on June 14, according to police.

Anthony Bevel, 18, Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkhory Dalvante Hall, 24, are charged in the murder of Zytarian Franklin, 23.

Records show that Bevel was arrested on Aug. 25, Hall was arrested on Aug. 1, and Duncan was arrested on Aug. 8.

Hall is also charged with assault of a peace officer and disarming a police officer in the same court.

On June 14 at 9:05 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 400 Greens Road.

Upon arrival, Houston Police Department officers found Franklin with a gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

