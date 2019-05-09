Another round of rain brings deep concern in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- If you walk down Shady Gardens Drive, you might think it's garbage pickup day, but what you see is actually the aftermath of a four-hour downpour.Families in Kingwood have lives to start over after almost losing everything. Now they worry about rain to come in the near future."Just unbelievable," one neighbor says of the mounting damage.Homes unbelievably wrecked by floodwaters. Pouring rain sent water rushing into family homes of more than a decade in one day and in just a few hours."And I've lost everything," one woman said, fighting back tears."I felt helpless," another neighbor said. "It just started coming in through all the walls."With possibly more rain forecasted for the coming days, they worry. As of Wednesday, they can no longer say "never flooded."The biggest concerns for some is gutting everything while trying to prepare for another potential torrential downpour."Whoever did that construction to the waterway over there," one man said, "They screwed us."Neighbors hope the rain won't pour inside this time.