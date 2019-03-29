Crime & Safety

Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed

District attorney: 2 charges dismissed against suspect in Goines-related case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped against a man accused of drug possession in a case linked to an officer at the center of the botched Harding Street raid.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been reviewing cases connected to HPD Officer Gerald Goines, who retired earlier this month.

ABC13 has spoken with at least six people who claim Goines either lied in their criminal cases or shot a family member.

Roy Herbert Willis, 39, was charged with two counts of possession.

"In the interest of justice, the ongoing investigation of Gerald Goines prevents us from moving forward to trial on this case at this time," said Dane Schiller, with the district attorney's office. "The investigation could yield information that we are not yet aware of that could be helpful to the accused."

The district attorney's office said those cases could be refiled later if new information warrants.

