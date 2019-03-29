Another drug case tied to officer in botched raid dismissed

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has been reviewing cases connected to HPD Officer Gerald Goines, who retired earlier this month.
ABC13 has spoken with at least six people who claim Goines either lied in their criminal cases or shot a family member.
Roy Herbert Willis, 39, was charged with two counts of possession.
"In the interest of justice, the ongoing investigation of Gerald Goines prevents us from moving forward to trial on this case at this time," said Dane Schiller, with the district attorney's office. "The investigation could yield information that we are not yet aware of that could be helpful to the accused."
The district attorney's office said those cases could be refiled later if new information warrants.
CASES LINKED TO GOINES DISMISSED
- Trevon Cornett's case involving HPD Officer Gerald Goines dismissed
- Man claims 2 officers at center of Harding St. HPD raid terrorized his neighborhood
- Woman arrested by HPD officer Gerald Goines gets case dismissed
MORE ON THE JAN. 28, 2019 HPD RAID:
- HPD announces new oversight and revisions after deadly raid
- HPD officer at center of controversial raid shot twice before
- HPD union president responds to new information after warrant reveals informant allegedly lied
- Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout
- HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now