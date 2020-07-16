Man shot outside Tomball church, suspect found nearby in stolen vehicle

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies say they've caught a gunman accused of shooting a man near a church.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Huffsmith-Kohrville Rd. outside Anointed Faith Family Church.



The victim was taken via LifeFlight to the hospital in critical condition, deputies say.

The suspect took off in a stolen red Honda after the shooting before being caught a short time later at a gas station on SH-99 and FM-2920.



Deputies say they also recovered a gun inside the car.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballshootingchurchman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least Oct. 16
Texas pharmacist had hallucinations, numb toes during COVID fight
Rain chances on the way up
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Special needs students worried about school during COVID
Show More
Lt. Gov. Patrick says districts should decide on reopening
Digital Deal of the Day
What Tuesday's election results means for November election
Driver's license holds lifted in Harris County
Family sees domino effect with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News