Man shot outside Tomball church, suspect found nearby in stolen vehicle

District 1 responded to a shooting at 17835 Huffsmith Kohrville Rd. Gunshot victim transported in critical condition by lifeflight. Suspect fled in a stolen red Honda CRV w/ Louisiana plates. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D1Patrol pic.twitter.com/5xGBoyOvro — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 16, 2020

UPDATE: HCSO units located the suspect vehicle at SH 99 & FM 2920. The suspect and a weapon were located in the vehicle. Investigators and the crime scene unit are responding to the scene. — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) July 16, 2020

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's deputies say they've caught a gunman accused of shooting a man near a church.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Huffsmith-Kohrville Rd. outside Anointed Faith Family Church.The victim was taken via LifeFlight to the hospital in critical condition, deputies say.The suspect took off in a stolen red Honda after the shooting before being caught a short time later at a gas station on SH-99 and FM-2920.Deputies say they also recovered a gun inside the car.Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.