Step-grandson of Anna Nicole Smith appears in court accused of head-butting wife in 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

Preston is the step-grandson of the late Anna Nicole Smith, who married his grandfather J. Howard Marshall, 89.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The step-grandson of late Playboy model, Anna Nicole Smith, appeared in Harris County court Monday for a trial over alleged domestic violence involving his wife.

According to a court document, Preston Landon Marshall,45, is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injuries to his wife Anastasia Marshall, during a 2017 incident.

The document states the altercation between Anastasia and Preston began shortly after midnight on May 12, 2017, when Preston arrived at their Houston home intoxicated.

Anastasia states Preston began to slap her in the face, causing pain and bruising. He then reportedly head-butted her three times before biting her cheek and the back of her jaw bone.

Preston is the step-grandson of the late Anna Nicole Smith, who married his grandfather and famed business tycoon J. Howard Marshall, 89.

He was also announced as the new Board of Directors for Cato in 2012.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1st report released in deadly newlywed helicopter crash
Migrants climb wall as hundreds arrive at US border in Tijuana
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Is your child bundled up enough for winter weather?
Woman robbed for 4th time says she was followed home
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Woman suffers brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico
Snake found hiding from chilly temps in sprinkler system
Show More
Stolen Suburu ruled out as vehicle linked to teen's murder
Man wrapped in American flag shot and killed by police
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
More News