Nearly 100 animals found living in filthy conditions in SE Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of exotic animals found in filthy living conditions have been removed from a southeast houston home.
In total, authorities rescued 95 animals including 15 potbelly pigs and 75 parakeets. A few other animals rescued were three dogs and two guinea pigs.
But animal enforcement officers say the woman will not be ticketed since she surrendered the animals and is now in compliance with the law.
