Charges yet to be determined after largest animal seizure case in Katy home

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's going to take some time to determine if charges will be filed in Fort Bend County's largest animal seizure case.For nearly a week, the Houston Humane Society staff has worked with the seized animals.Veterinarian Carolyn Bender explained some of the issues she's seeing."They're concerns were mainly fleas, ear disease, as well as upper respiratory infections," Bender explained.In all, there were 227 creatures, including dogs, cats, and turtles taken from a home in Katy.Although veterinarians have found medical issues, law enforcement told ABC13 that no one has been arrested."No one is in custody at this time," Precinct 3 Constable Wayne Thompson said. "This is going to take us a little time to figure out."Deputy constables said they're waiting on each animal to be individually inspected.The report will determine if any charges will be filed. If they are, prosecutors say the owner could face either a misdemeanor or felony animal cruelty charge."Depending on the condition of the animals, and her mindset, her state of mind, as far as if she was intentionally abusing these animals, or it was just a situation where it got out of hand, that'll be a determination," assistant district attorney Sherry Robinson explained.Constables said the animal owner is a female older than 60. They believe she may have been overwhelmed by the amount of animals living in her home.The animals were discovered by law enforcement after a neighbor requested a welfare check after seeing so many animals."If you are not taking care of your pets," Constable Thompson warned. "If you have animals that you abuse, we will come after you, and you will be arrested and prosecuted for those crimes."The animals are at the Houston Humane Society, but they are not up for adoption. Next Monday there will be a hearing for ownership of the animals.Until then, the humane society needs help. The group estimates caring for the 200 plus animals will cost around $100,000.