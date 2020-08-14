Newborn cats on the road to recovery after being left in scorching temps

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several newborn cats and kittens survived after being left outside in the scorching heat on the campus of Houston SPCA, according to staff.
An employee saw the 13 felines, aged 3-4 weeks old, and brought them inside where they were able to begin recovery with treatment by on-site veterinarians.
The Houston SPCA said they currently have 158 cats and kittens in their care. Eighty-nine of them are ready for adoption.
Animal cruelty can be reported by calling 713.869.SPCA or online at www.HoustonSPCA.org.
