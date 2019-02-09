Restaurant runs out of beef patties, angry woman smashes its windows with bat

A woman went on a rampage in the Bronx -- all over a beef patty.

BRONX, New York --
Talk about hangry.

Police released video showing the woman smash the restaurant's windows with a bat.

It happened last month at the "Back Home Restaurant" on 169th Street in Claremont.

Police said she was angry because the restaurant was out of beef patties. Luckily, nobody was injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Were the beef patties worth the ... beef? According to one Yelp review, they are "Without a doubt, the best beef patties (they) have ever eaten."

This incident strikes similarities to a man's rampage at a Brooklyn deli in November. In the video, the man demanded that workers make his "toasted cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg, and cheese right now."

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
