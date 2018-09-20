Woman throws glass inside restaurant before sparking police chase and standoff in west Houston

Women threw sushi and water at each other before a police chase, officials say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A food fight among women led to a police chase and a brief standoff in a woman's driveway in west Houston.

Police say three women were throwing sushi and water at each other at a restaurant on 6300 Westheimer around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, one of the women jumped in her car and allegedly tried to run over an officer. He was able to get out of the way and she took off.

The woman then led police on a slow-speed chase that ended about 11 miles away at her home off Pinemont and Ella.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News she pulled into the driveway and just sat there, playing on her phone and ignoring commands from officers to get out of the vehicle.

After more than 10 minutes of staying inside her car, police finally punched out the driver's side window and removed her, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.

She kicked, yelled and refused to cooperate. Police were able to put her in the back of a patrol car, but they had to use leg restraints so she couldn't hurt herself or kick officers.

The district attorney will determine if there will be any charges.

