Angleton High School student arrested for weapon on campus

An Angleton High School student is under arrest after officials found a weapon on campus.According to Angleton ISD, the student was arrested Wednesday evening for unlawfully carrying a weapon on the grounds of AHS. The weapon was not brought into the building.Campus administration was monitoring the parking lots and alerted AISD Police to a suspicious situation. Officers investigated an empty vehicle and found a weapon inside.Because the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available.School officials say at no time were students and staff in a threatening situation.