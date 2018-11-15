Angleton High School student arrested for weapon on campus

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) --
An Angleton High School student is under arrest after officials found a weapon on campus.

According to Angleton ISD, the student was arrested Wednesday evening for unlawfully carrying a weapon on the grounds of AHS. The weapon was not brought into the building.

Campus administration was monitoring the parking lots and alerted AISD Police to a suspicious situation. Officers investigated an empty vehicle and found a weapon inside.

Because the investigation is ongoing, no further details are available.

School officials say at no time were students and staff in a threatening situation.
