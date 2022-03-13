child abandoned

Mom of 4 children abandoned speaks to ABC13: 'I love my kids very much and I made a bad decision'

'I love my children and I made a bad decision' says Angela Huff

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of four children who were abandoned at a home in Spring for possibly up to two days spoke with ABC13 Sunday moments after she was released out on bond.

"I love my kids very much and I made a bad decision," Angela Huff said as she walked out of jail.

Huff was charged with abandoning a child under 15 after her 3 children were found in running in the street in front of their home in Spring and her 1-year-old was found inside of the house that officials said was unkept Thursday evening

Deputies found Huff and the father of the children, Markel Dorsey, 30 minutes away in a hotel near Highway 6.

Huff is due back in court on Monday.

