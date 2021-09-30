2 suspects arrested and charged with murder of 19-year-old killed in Dickinson in May

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects accused of killing a 19-year-old man who was found in the parking lot of a community pool are now in custody, according to police.

Angel Velasquez Pineda and Hector Gonzalez Vega are charged with the murder of Brendan Hawkins, 19, and are in custody.

Both suspects' bonds were set at $150,000, records show.

On May 7, the Dickinson Police Department received two separate calls of shots fired in the 3300 block of the Gulf Freeway.

Upon arrival, officers checked the area of the 3000 block of Spruce Drive and found Hawkins with gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

