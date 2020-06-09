Amber Alert issued for missing 7-month-old boy

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old baby who may have been abducted, officials say.Jason Roberts was last seen in Port Arthur at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.The baby is about 2 feet tall and weighs 27 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie.Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Nathan Roberts, was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants driving a gold Jeep Cherokee.Roberts is 5 foot 10 inches and weighs 178 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8601.