amy coney barrett

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has delivered her first opinion.

The 7-2 decision released Thursday is in a case about the federal Freedom of Information Act, which Barrett explains makes "records available to the public upon request, unless those records fall within one of nine exemptions." Barrett wrote for the court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under FOIA.

The 11-page opinion comes in the first case Barrett heard after joining the court in late October following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsamy coney barrettsupreme courtu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AMY CONEY BARRETT
Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination
Shot aimed at Astros during Amy Coney Barrett hearing
Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fewer people will qualify for stimulus checks under new COVID bill agreement
Students injured in Cy-Fair ISD school bus crash, district says
Baby accidentally shot by officer in deadly shooting, HPD says
Gov. Abbott to respond to criticism about ending mask mandate
More sunshine Thursday, rain chance returns Friday
200 jobs ready to hire in Lake Jackson area
Texas ICU nurse says she's scared about end to state's mask mandate
Show More
Grand jury in GA expected to convene in Trump election probe
Son charged in N. Beltway crash that killed father
Sugar Land had lowest reported crime rate in 2020, data reveals
Have questions about TX ending COVID-19 mandates?
Boston Marathon's plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners
More TOP STORIES News