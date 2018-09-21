Amtrak train crashes into 18-wheeler in Missouri City, backing up traffic

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say no one was injured when an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler in Missouri City.

Drivers are stuck in a major traffic jam near Highway 90 outbound at Cravens, just south of Beltway 8.

HPD said in a tweet Friday afternoon that southwest side officers have been sent to clear traffic.

A pole was toppled by the crashed 18-wheeler and debris can be seen scattered along the roadway.

The big rig has extensive damage from the front to the rear of the vehicle.

We do not know the circumstances which led up to the crash.

SkyEye13 is at the scene and bringing you live pictures above.

