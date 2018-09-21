Our southwest officers are on traffic control on Hwy 90 (Main St) outbound at Cravens, just south of Beltway 8 following a train derailment. No reports of injuries but traffic is stalled. Use alternate routes & avoid the area. #Hounews #HOUTRAFFIC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 21, 2018

Police say no one was injured when an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler in Missouri City.Drivers are stuck in a major traffic jam near Highway 90 outbound at Cravens, just south of Beltway 8.HPD said in a tweet Friday afternoon that southwest side officers have been sent to clear traffic.A pole was toppled by the crashed 18-wheeler and debris can be seen scattered along the roadway.The big rig has extensive damage from the front to the rear of the vehicle.We do not know the circumstances which led up to the crash.SkyEye13 is at the scene and bringing you live pictures above.