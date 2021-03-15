'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo Jr. dies in prison

FALLSBURG, New York -- Ronald DeFeo Jr., who was convicted of killing his entire family inside their Amityville home in 1974, has died.

The case inspired the book and film versions called "The Amityville Horror."

DeFeo murdered his father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters in their Suffolk County home.

He initially blamed the shooting deaths of his 6 family members on a mob hitman but eventually confessed to carrying out the crime.

DeFeo died Friday at Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg, where he was serving six 25 years to life sentences.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

He was 69.

The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amityvillesuffolk countymurderu.s. & worldprison
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 potential names emerge as HPD Chief Acevedo's successor
Chief Art Acevedo explains why he's leaving Houston for Miami
Houston serves as backdrop to Texas voter integrity clash
Griddy Energy files for bankruptcy protection
Warm front today, cold front Wednesday
Mom and 2 children dead after crash ends in flames near Spring
Looking back at moments from Chief Acevedo's career
Show More
Biden, Harris to promote stimulus plan's benefits
Chief Acevedo headed to much smaller dept. with lower crime rate
Pearland ass't. police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash
Beyoncé breaks Grammy records with Houston's Megan Thee Stallion
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
More TOP STORIES News