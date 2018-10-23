American tourist found dead near Club Med in Turks and Caicos Islands

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on the murder investigation of a Long Island attorney in Turks and Caicos.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Authorities have launched a murder investigation after the death of a Long Island attorney who was visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Police say 61-year-old Marie Kuhnla of Wantagh was found in bushes near the Club Med Resort in the Leeward area on Oct. 16.

The trip was coming to a close when Kuhnla went to her room at 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Police discovered her body in waist-high brush near a sports field at the resort around 7 a.m.

The discovery came after she had been reported missing the previous day. She had been traveling with two other women, all of them attorneys at Suffolk County Legal Aid.

"The family of Ms. Kuhnla are being supported by officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force," officials said in a statement.

The victim's son, Rick Kuhnla Jr., released a statement to ABC News that read in part, "While I understand the focus of this story is on the circumstances surrounding my mother's death, I would like to take a moment to focus on her life. She was a loving, caring, compassionate woman who I was lucky to have for a mom. If she saw someone who needed help she would help them."

He added that Marie Kuhnla went back to school later in life, earned her law degree, and spent over 15 years as a public defender.

"She may be gone but the impact she had on the world and inspiration she provided most certainly is not. Please note I do not have any comment on the events or circumstances surrounding her death," Rick Kuhnla Jr. said in the statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertouristinvestigationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Trump's Houston speech: 3 important moments from the rally
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
Harris County sees record-breaking early voter turnout
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 4
Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot
Show More
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Houston man charged for beating roommate's dog
Study finds drivers rely too much on new vehicle features
Digital Deal of the Day
Former Humble coach charged in sexual assault of child
More News