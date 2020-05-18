New York City's Just Sam wins 'American Idol'

Just Sam, who's real name is Samantha Diaz, came a long way from her Idol audition when she broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the situation.
Her first song of the night was a knockout with the judges as the 20-year-old from New York City performed "Stronger," the smash hit by the first Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson.
"Another beautiful performance," Luke Bryan tweeted.
Lionel Richie called it a "killer performance."
Just Sam, who spent time in the New York City foster care system before being officially adopted by her grandmother, delivered chills with her second song of the night, "Rise Up."
The single version of the song will be released on Monday.
Just Sam will also appear on 'Good Morning America' and 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Monday.
Rounding out the top 5:
Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS
ALRIGHT, …. Who else is jamming out in their living room to @ArthurGunn122’s performance of @GavinDeGraw's hit? #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/RbCH0L8orK— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 18, 2020
Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA
When @dillonjofficial performs a classic and it’s AHHH-MAZING. 🥰 #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/YOIlnDF8PN— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 18, 2020
Jonny West - Studio City, CA
Smooth and classic @ohjonnywest just left us SPEECHLESS with his #IdolFinale performance. pic.twitter.com/ilAYyH2kfp— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 18, 2020
Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA
Someone get this guy into a recording studio! @fronciscomartin just blew us AWAY with that @maggierogers hit. 🎶 #IdolFinale pic.twitter.com/XFh8YNEQob— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 18, 2020
Voting closed shortly after their second performances.
The finale featured an all-star lineup and amazing performances, including Mom-to-be Katy Perry's TV debut of her new single "Daisies."
ICYMI 👀: My first TV performance of #Daisies🌼 on the #AmericanIdol finale is now on YouTube! Hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me into this one 🤗 Watch it at https://t.co/brLed7cNKm pic.twitter.com/equoSlrXH7— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 18, 2020
Luke Bryan also performed his new single "One Margarita."
So glad to get all my band guys back together, well virtually at least. Hope y’all enjoyed it. #AmericanIdol #OneMargarita pic.twitter.com/GZ6mhsVpnm— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 18, 2020
The show closed with an incredible performance featuring Lionel Richie and Idol contestants present and past, including Ruben Studdard and Katherine McPhee, performing "We Are The World."
This year #WeAreTheWorld turns 35 and is still going strong. Together, we can help build a hunger-free world. Head to https://t.co/CfvJuVjPCg for more info and to help fight hunger in Africa & the U.S. pic.twitter.com/7SQXrRoy3q— Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) May 18, 2020
MONDAY ON LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN: "Idol" fans can play a part in giving a favorite finalist an additional national TV appearance: an at-home performance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."