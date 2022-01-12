american idol

First look at upcoming 20th season of 'American Idol': Watch the trailer

First look at new season of 'American Idol': WATCH

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all "American Idol" fans! We now have our first look at the show's upcoming landmark 20th season.

ABC unveiled the trailer for the new season Wednesday as part of the Television Critics Association winter press tour. It revisits the success of past contestants Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert and Gabby Barrett before previewing the heartwarming moments from auditions around the country in the season ahead. Watch it in the player above.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are all returning for the new season, as is host-producer Ryan Seacrest. It's the group's fifth season together since the show returned on ABC in 2018.

"'American Idol' is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business," executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick said last summer. "The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none. We couldn't be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer."

In 2021, contestants Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence made it to the show's live finale. Beckham was ultimately crowned the winner.

Season 20 of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 27, on ABC.
