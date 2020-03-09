Arts & Entertainment

Cypress woman secures golden ticket at American Idol audition

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman from Cypress is headed to Hollywood after wowing the American Idol judges during her audition.

But her singing wasn't the only thing that blew them away.

Ren Patrick, 26, had a rocky past. After being in an abusive relationship for almost nine years, Patrick said she received some much-needed advice years ago from head judge Katy Perry.

"I actually went to one of my first Hollywood parties about seven years ago," Patrick said. "We were having a pretty nasty argument and you (Perry) walked by and you were like, 'Eww, dump him.'"

After sharing her story, Patrick impressed the judges with her talent and earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Perry went on to tweet about Patrick following the audition, calling her brave and inspiring.



