Travel

Maskless passenger prompts American Airlines flight diversion

FILE PHOTO - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MIAMI, Florida -- An American Airlines flight to London returned to Miami after a passenger refused to follow the federal requirement to wear a face mask, according to the airline.

The airline called Miami police, and officers escorted a woman off the plane at Miami International Airport Wednesday evening without incident.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said American Airlines staff dealt "administratively" with the passenger.

RELATED: 'My job is not to manage you': Flight attendants nearing breaking point with unruly passengers

The woman was put on American's internal no-fly list pending further investigation, an airline spokesman said.

Airlines have frequently banned passengers for the duration of the pandemic if they refuse to follow mandatory mask requirements designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

American said there were 129 passengers and 14 crew members on the plane.

Pilots turned the Boeing 777 around less than an hour into the transatlantic flight, according to tracking service FlightAware.

RELATED: Delta flight diverted after passenger assaults flight attendant, air marshal: Police

Airlines reported nearly 6,000 incidents involving unruly passengers last year and 151 in the first two weeks of this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Most of them involved passengers who refused to wear masks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfloridaface maskamerican airlinesflight divertedu.s. & worldpassenger
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Winter has returned following powerful cold front
Winter blast felt across Texas
Feud over woman led to fight and deadly shootout, family says
Vanessa Guillen legislation to be celebrated in Houston
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman stopped at intersection robbed when man punches window
Show More
Family wants teen's bond revoked in alleged love triangle murder
Runway for a cause: UH's fashion show raises money for scholarships
Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Mom infected with COVID while pregnant with 6th child and later dies
More TOP STORIES News