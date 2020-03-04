American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas makes emergency stop to remove unruly passenger, officials say

ST. LOUIS -- An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency landing in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.

According to AA officials, the passenger attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight. Airline officials said the crew contacted law enforcement and landed the plane in St. Louis.

In a video taken by another passenger, authorities are seen escorting the man off the plane in handcuffs.

VIDEO: Police remove unruly passenger from American Airline flight after making emergency landing
An American Airlines flight from O'Hare to Dallas had to make an emergency stop in St. Louis Tuesday to remove an unruly passenger, authorities said.



American Airlines confirmed the emergency landing Tuesday night.

"An American flight from O'Hare made an emergency landing in St. Louis tonight because of an unruly passenger," AA spokesperson, Gianna Urgo said.

No injuries were reported.

The plane was rerouted to Dallas from St. Louis Tuesday night.
