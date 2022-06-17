wild animals

'America the Beautiful' to showcase North America's most iconic landscapes in new Disney+ series

The series is the first to use cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets and features a soundtrack from indigenous musicians.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

'America the Beautiful' to showcase North America's most iconic landscapes in new Disney+ series

The wonder of North America is coming soon to Disney+.

"America the Beautiful" from National Geographic and the award-winning producers of "Planet Earth" premieres exclusively on Disney+ this July 4 as a celebration of the spectacular landscapes and wildlife of North America.

Watch the video above for an in-depth interview on ABC13 with the internationally renowned producers of the series Vanessa Berlowitz & Mark Linfield.

The revolutionary production is the first to utilize cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets, with an original soundtrack by indigenous musicians and narration by Emmy-nominated actor and producer Michael B. Jordan.

The documentary series takes viewers on an epic journey across North America's most spectacular regions to witness the breathtaking landscapes of the most diverse land on Earth while showcasing its many unique creatures. The goal is to inspire audiences to conserve the precious habitats and inhabitants found in our own backyards.

As part of Disney and National Geographic's Independence Day celebration this summer, all six episodes will stream Monday, July 4, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society4th of julywild animalsdisneydisney+ streaming serviceanimalsjuly 4th
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Coyote attack on cat in Surfside Beach was caught on video
Mom scoops up toddler as she chases bear in backyard
Wisconsin couple kills bear that attacked them in their home
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect spits on deputy while being handcuffed, constable says
Hotel hostage-taker's parents arrived to help end standoff, HPD says
Man shot taken by Life Flight in what deputies describe as road rage
Less haze, more heat, and a small chance for rain Friday
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in NW Houston has been found
Reward increased for information in murder of Baytown single mother
All eyes on the NFL's pending decision on Deshaun Watson
Show More
8-year-old's killer may have been in Kia with front-end damage
Man charged in shooting of 14-year-old riding bike in N. Houston
Houston talent takes center stage at College World Series
New video released in disappearance of pregnant postal worker
Man charged in triple shooting at bar that left 1 man dead
More TOP STORIES News